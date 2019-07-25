|
Jan Marie "Humphrey" Evans
- - Jan Marie "Humphrey" Evans passed away peacefully at home on July 16, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Jan was a member of Central Baptist Church of Fountain City and attended Central High School. Jan was also well known and loved by many in the community.
Jan was blessed to have two beautiful daughters as well as two beautiful granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Marie Evans; her Father, SSGT William J. Humphrey; Best Friend and Neighbor "Douggie"; her Ex-husband, criminal defense attorney James Scott Evans; Life-partner and soulmate, Futz Hill; Special Nephew, Joshua Bryan Humphrey; and her grandparents, Pearl G. and C.L Prather.
Jan is survived by her Loving Daughter, Tiffany Madison Evans and boyfriend Alex; her devoted Mother, Laverne May and her husband, Ronald May; her two beautiful granddaughters, Chloe Ramsey and Saylor Miller; her Big sister and Best Friend, Retta Hudson; Buddy and nephew, John Humphrey; and Special niece, Jana Mihalko. In addition, she is survived my many extended family members, close friends, and dear neighbors whom Jan loved very much.
The family would like to say a special thank you to U.T. Hospice and the nurses, social workers, chaplain and others who provided assistance to Jan in her struggles as well as to the Mobile Meals program.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Hutson Chapel at Central Baptist Church of Fountain City on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 25 to July 26, 2019