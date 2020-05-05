|
|
Jane D. Holmes Evans
Knoxville - On May 4th, 2020, at 3.00 PM, Jane Holmes Evans, age 84, transferred from her residence at Williamsburg Villas Alzheimer's/Memory Care and Assisted Living facility into the arms of Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior. Jane had battled Dementia /Alzheimer's disease for the past ten years.
Preceding her in death were her father and mother, Douglas R. Holmes and Mamie C. Holmes of Somerset, KY; sister and brother in law, Virginia and Joe Simpson of Maryville, TN; infant brother, Richard; two nephews, Dan and Pete Simpson. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ralph Sam Evans; son, Stuart Evans (Ann) of Knoxville and daughter, Karen Evans Allen (Mike) of Hiawassee, GA; niece, Rebecca S. Bryant (David) of Oak Ridge, TN; granddaughter, Angie Sutton (Joe); great grandchildren, Olivia and Aaron of Newport, TN; granddaughter, Lauren (Grant); great grandchildren, Kerra and Elijah, of Dandridge, TN.
Jane was born in Somerset, KY to Douglas and Mamie Holmes December 29, 1935. Soon after graduation from Somerset High School in 1954, the family moved to Chattanooga, TN, with her father's work at Southern Railway. Two years later, she met and soon married Sam on November 30, 1956. In 1966, the Evans' family, with their two children, moved to Knoxville, TN with Sam's work at Southern Bell Telephone and Telegraph Co. Three years later, Jane started working as a secretary at their church, Mount Olive Baptist on Maryville Pike, where she worked for 32 years prior to retirement. Jane always looked at her work there as a ministry rather than a job. All 32 years her job was considered part time because she felt a mother's place was with her children when they were not in school, therefore she did not work a full schedule. She was a member of Mount Olive Baptist from September, 1967 until her death; always very active as a Nursery Worker, Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School department Director, Senior Home Bound/SonShine Director and Bereavement Committee Director until 2011. She loved her Church and she loved working with and helping people.
Being born and bred in Kentucky, she was "True Blue," however, she was all for the Lady Vols and Coach Pat Summitt. She and Sam followed the Lady Vol basketball team very closely and even traveled with them quite a bit. Jane was a very good basketball player herself at Somerset High School. She was also on the high school cheerleading team.
The Evans family wishes to thank the staff at Williamsburg Villas and the U.T. Hospice staff, especially Dr. Pearman and RN Christina, for their efforts in keeping Jane comfortable and content while in their care for the last two years and eight months.
Due to the current restrictions related to Covid-19 Pandemic, friends may come by the funeral home to sign the guestbook and pay their respects on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM. A private family service will be held 1:00PM, Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Reverend Danny Davis and Reverend Kirby Ownby will be officiating. Interment to follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Both the funeral service and interment service will be streamed live on Berry Funeral Home's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Alzheimer's Tennessee, Inc., 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN, 37919 or Mount Olive Baptist Church, 2500 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN, 37920.
Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN, 37920 is honored to serve the family. Online condolences and fond memories may be shared at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 5 to May 6, 2020