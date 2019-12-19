|
|
Jane E. Parker-Conrad, PhD
Knoxville - Jane E. Parker-Conrad, PhD, age 78, and dearest companion and friend of her loving husband, died peacefully on December 18, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Jane suffered through back and hip pains, a liver transplant 25 years ago, extensive back surgery, and knee replacements, but never lost her sweet spirit. Daughter of Vinson and Helen Van Fleet, she and her sister, were raised in the small town of Viola, Wisconsin. Jane was an alumnus of the University of Wisconsin where she received both a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Science. She later acquired a Doctor of Philosophy at Loyola University. She was a registered nurse through the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing, Madison, Wisconsin. Jane was a fellow of the American Academy of Occupational Health Nursing, and was a member of the American Nurses Association, the American Association of Occupational Health Nurses, the International Council of Occupational Health, and Phi Delta Gamma. She was the recipient of a Schering Award for Excellence in Occupational Health Nursing as well as the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. In 1996, Jane along with her husband, founded Conrad & Conrad Consultants in Knoxville, where she continued educating others. A successful nurse and an entrepreneur, she devoted more than 40 years to her profession in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Tennessee.
Jane is survived by her husband of 36 years, Dr. Daniel E. Conrad and his children, which she considered her own, Kristin, Carol, and Mary; grandchildren, Matthias, Christian, Noah, and Arian; sister, Caroline and husband, George; nephews, Gary, Jimmy and wife, Karen, and their children, Nicholas, Tyler, and Allysa; and countless colleagues and lifelong friends too numerous to mention. A service to celebrate the life of Dr. Jane E. Parker-Conrad will be held 11am on Saturday, December 21, at the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan. A reception and fellowship with the family will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, 425 N Cedar Bluff Rd, Knoxville, TN 37923.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019