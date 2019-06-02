|
|
Jane Ellen Hodgson
Knoxville - Jane Ellen Hodgson, 88, passed away very peacefully of natural causes, on May 31, 2019, at Shannondale Healthcare Center, Knoxville, TN.
Jane is survived by 3 children, Nan (Alan) Jones, Sevierville, TN, Connie (Gary) Cinder, Monterey, TN, and Jim (Debbie) Nichols, New Market, TN, 4 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.
A very special thank you to everyone at Shannondale Healthcare Center for the outstanding care and love they gave to Jane in the last year of her life.
There is no service planned per Jane's wishes, and her body was donated to UT Medical Center for research.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in her memory is encouraged to give to Friends of the Smokies, PO Box 1660, Kodak, TN 37764, www.friendsofthesmokies.org, or First United Methodist Church, 2011 Branner Ave., Jefferson City, TN 37760.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 2, 2019