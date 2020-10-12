Jane Elliott Wolfe Davies
Knoxville - Jane Elliott Wolfe Davies passed away Sunday October 11, 2020 at the age of 99. Born to Lona Shipe Elliott and Harry Wilson Elliott on May 18, 1921, she was the second of five children and the only daughter. She was dedicated to her family and spent a great deal of time at Central High School as her children went through, by volunteering with the Y-teens and many other of their activities - she was also president and a member of the Fontinalis Women's Club for several years and a member of Central Baptist Church of Fountain City. She was preceded in death by her first husband James Von Wolfe and her second Evan Vaughn Davies, her parents, four brothers, Wilson, Harry, Alvin and Paul. Left to remember her are her children Dolores (Ray)Wolfe of Chattanooga, Margie Wolfe of Knoxville, and Stephen ( Cherryl) Wolfe of Greensboro NC. Seven grandchildren: Michael ( Eloise ) Wolfe , and Chris ( Tracy ) Wolfe of Chattanooga, Cristina Soto, of Knoxville , Tony Soto of Louisville Ky .,Stephen ( Mandy ) Wolfe of Loudon, Phillip ( Rebekah ) Wolfe of Greensboro NC and Hope Wolfe of Washington DC . Great grandchildren Shane and Ryan Wolfe, Taylor and Cameron Wolfe of Chattanooga, Wyatt and Whitten Wolfe of Loudon and Emmaline and Lochlan Wolfe of Greensboro NC.,along with several nieces and nephews . A private family graveside service will be held Friday, October 16th at Greenwood Cemetery. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers,she requested donations be made to the Lions Club of Fountain City or a charity of your choice
. You may also view her online obituary and sign the guestbook. She will be at Mynatt's Funeral Home in Fountain City, where friends may pay their respects Wednesday and Thursday. Online condolences may be sent to the family at mynattfh.com