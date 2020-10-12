1/1
Jane Elliott Wolfe Davies
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Elliott Wolfe Davies

Knoxville - Jane Elliott Wolfe Davies passed away Sunday October 11, 2020 at the age of 99. Born to Lona Shipe Elliott and Harry Wilson Elliott on May 18, 1921, she was the second of five children and the only daughter. She was dedicated to her family and spent a great deal of time at Central High School as her children went through, by volunteering with the Y-teens and many other of their activities - she was also president and a member of the Fontinalis Women's Club for several years and a member of Central Baptist Church of Fountain City. She was preceded in death by her first husband James Von Wolfe and her second Evan Vaughn Davies, her parents, four brothers, Wilson, Harry, Alvin and Paul. Left to remember her are her children Dolores (Ray)Wolfe of Chattanooga, Margie Wolfe of Knoxville, and Stephen ( Cherryl) Wolfe of Greensboro NC. Seven grandchildren: Michael ( Eloise ) Wolfe , and Chris ( Tracy ) Wolfe of Chattanooga, Cristina Soto, of Knoxville , Tony Soto of Louisville Ky .,Stephen ( Mandy ) Wolfe of Loudon, Phillip ( Rebekah ) Wolfe of Greensboro NC and Hope Wolfe of Washington DC . Great grandchildren Shane and Ryan Wolfe, Taylor and Cameron Wolfe of Chattanooga, Wyatt and Whitten Wolfe of Loudon and Emmaline and Lochlan Wolfe of Greensboro NC.,along with several nieces and nephews . A private family graveside service will be held Friday, October 16th at Greenwood Cemetery. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers,she requested donations be made to the Lions Club of Fountain City or a charity of your choice. You may also view her online obituary and sign the guestbook. She will be at Mynatt's Funeral Home in Fountain City, where friends may pay their respects Wednesday and Thursday. Online condolences may be sent to the family at mynattfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved