Jane G. Puckett
Tellico Village Loudon - Jane G. Puckett, age 92 of Loudon, Tennessee passed away August 03, 2020 at her home.
When she was 17 years old, she proposed to Dr. Robert Puckett, and they married on her 18th birthday. She was active in their churches in Georgia, Florida, New York, Illinois and Tennessee. She has a beautiful alto voice and sang in choirs and other ensembles.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Her survivors include her husband of 74 years, Rev. Dr. Robert M. Puckett; children Timothy Puckett, Philip Puckett, Deborah Harmon, Donna Cox and Susan Puckett.
Private family services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community Church at Tellico Village, 130 Chota Center, Loudon, TN 37774.
Click Funeral Home & Cremations - Tellico Village chapel is serving the family of Jane G. Puckett. www.clickfuneralhome.com