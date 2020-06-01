Jane Goode



Knoxville - Jane C. Goode, age 85, of Knoxville passed away on May 31, 2020 at home. Jane was born on February 4, 1935 in Owensboro, Kentucky. She was a homemaker and mother to six children. She was a previous member of the East Tennessee Collie Club and the Oak Ridge Kennel Club.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Walter B. Goode Jr.



She is survived by her six children: Sylvia Wolfe, Carolyn Kizer (Benny), David Goode (Joyce), Thomas Goode, Michael Goode and Kevin Goode. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 11 am to 12 Noon on Thursday, June 4 at Berry Highland Memorial followed by a funeral service in the chapel at 12 noon.









