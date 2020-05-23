|
|
Jane H. Cook
Seymour - Jane H. Cook, age 80, of Seymour, passed away surrounded by family, May 22, 2020. She was a 1957 graduate of Young High School. Jane was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church where she was active in the Sunshine ministry. She retired after 21 years from Baptist Hospital in the business office. Jane could often be found in her sunroom reading a good book. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren who called her gran-gran or nana. She most recently was proud to be called great gran-gran. Preceded in death by husband of 59 years Jesse "Buddy" Walter Cook; parents, Edward Horace Hoskins and Grace Laurajane Coleman Hoskins, several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her sons, Edward Cook (Becky), Mark Cook (Gina); daughters, Karen Houser and Sheri Dunn (Mike); grandchildren, Garrett Cook (Lyndsey), Zach Cook, Brenna Reppert (Josh), Jordan Houser (Hannah), David Pickens (Kelsey) and Nathan Pickens; great-grandson, Mason Cook; great-granddaughter, Felicity Pickens; sister, Sue Clark, several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to her doctor, nurses and staff on 3 North at Fort Sanders for their excellent care and compassion.
Friends may call at their convenience Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 11am - 5 pm at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, Knoxville, TN. Due to current health department guidelines the family will hold a private graveside service at Mount Olive Cemetery. Rev. Dana Fachman and Rev. Kirby Ownby officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mount Olive Baptist Church. The family invites you to share your memories of Jane at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 23 to May 24, 2020