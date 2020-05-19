|
|
Jane Lewis
Powell - Jane Craig Lewis, of Powell, went to be with the Lord on May 15th from natural causes at the age of 83. She was born in Knoxville, TN. She is a graduate of Mars Hill High School and Southern College of Pharmacy. She was a pharmacist at Walgreens for over 20 years and she was a blessing to many people in the community. She is survived by her husband Pete Lewis; her children Errette Bevins III, Jane Craig Bevins Jr., Winfield Bevins, Lisa Barrell, and Brenda Bevins; her grandchildren Baxter Bevins, Spencer Bevins, Elizabeth Bevins, Anna Belle Bevins, and Caroline Bevins, Josh Maddox, and Jessica Jaeger; and her stepchildren Leona Lewis, Jeanett Collins, Lee Lewis, and Sam Lewis; step grandchildren, and step great granddaughter. A private graveside memorial service will be held for the family and friends. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com. Mynatt Funeral Home in Fountain City will be handling arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 19 to May 23, 2020