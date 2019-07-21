|
Jane Louise Durchsprung
Inman, KS - Jane Louise Durchsprung, 92, met her Savior and Lord July 14, 2019 at Pleasant View Home, Inman, Kansas. She was born October 27, 1926 in Reading PA, the daughter of Chester S. and Lottie C. Eitnier Good.
She married George C. Durchsprung on October 5, 1957 in Reading, PA. They made their home in Philadelphia, PA and then moved to Knoxville, TN in 1992. He passed away on January 16, 1996. Jane moved to the Inman, KS area in Feb. of 2017.
Wherever Jane lived, she never met a stranger, served her Lord with gladness, and was a prayer warrior for family, friends, and missionaries.
Survivors include her children; Ruth (Scot) Goss, Knoxville, TN, Naomi (James) Loewen, Hutchinson, KS, and Mark Durchsprung, Lansdowne, PA; her brother, J. Arlo Good, Sinking Spring, PA; 7 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Per her wishes, Jane's body was donated to the KU Medical Center's Willed Body program. Memorial services will be announced at a later date, to be held in October in Knoxville, TN. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant View Home Activities Fund or the Berean Bible Church Missions Fund, both in care of Buhler Mortuary, PO Box 589, Buhler, KS 67522.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 21, 2019