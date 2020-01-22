Resources
Jane Neighbert Blay Obituary
Powell - Jane Neighbert Blay age 97 of Powell passed away January 17, 2020. She was a resident of Canterfield in Oak Ridge and a Home Economics teacher at Clinton Middle School for many years. Preceded in death by Husband, Al Blay. Survivors: Stepchildren, Jim and Barbara Blay. A graveside service will be held at Lynnhurst Cemetery off Broadway in Knoxville on February 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.. Cremation services provided by McCarty Funeral Directors and Cremation Services, Sevierville, 774-2950.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
