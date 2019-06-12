Services
Rawlings Funeral Home, Inc.
212 Court Avenue
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-5556
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rawlings Funeral Home, Inc.
212 Court Avenue
Sevierville, TN 37862
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Rawlings Funeral Home, Inc.
212 Court Avenue
Sevierville, TN 37862
Burial
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Boyds Creek Cemetery
1262 Jim Fain Rd.
Sevierville, TN
Jane O. Hancock Obituary
Jane O. Hancock

Knoxville - Jane O. Hancock, 79, formerly of Gatlinburg, residing in Knoxville, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. She is now rejoicing in Heaven with Parents, Buford and Georgia Compton; Brother, Cleve Compton; Baby brother, Jackie Compton; and Late husband, Clayton Hancock.

She is survived by Buford Ogle and Robin, Kim Ogle Shelton and Randy, and Dan Ogle and Nancy; Grandchildren, Jake Shelton, Tiffany Shelton and Blake Jones, Jenna Ogle, Zach Ogle, and Nick Duda and Rachel Duda; Sisters, Faye Parton Flynn, and Mary Lewis and Clell; a host of Nieces and Nephews; her furbaby Sadie, and her neighborhood friends.

Services are being held at Rawlings Chapel (212 Court Ave) in Sevierville, TN Wednesday June 12, 2019. Visitation 5:00 pm- 6:00pm Service to follow officiated by Dan King.

Family and Friends will meet at Boyds Creek Cemetery (1262 Jim Fain Rd. Sevierville, TN 37876) Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10:00am.

www.rawlingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 12, 2019
