Jane O. Hancock
Knoxville - Jane O. Hancock, 79, formerly of Gatlinburg, residing in Knoxville, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. She is now rejoicing in Heaven with Parents, Buford and Georgia Compton; Brother, Cleve Compton; Baby brother, Jackie Compton; and Late husband, Clayton Hancock.
She is survived by Buford Ogle and Robin, Kim Ogle Shelton and Randy, and Dan Ogle and Nancy; Grandchildren, Jake Shelton, Tiffany Shelton and Blake Jones, Jenna Ogle, Zach Ogle, and Nick Duda and Rachel Duda; Sisters, Faye Parton Flynn, and Mary Lewis and Clell; a host of Nieces and Nephews; her furbaby Sadie, and her neighborhood friends.
Services are being held at Rawlings Chapel (212 Court Ave) in Sevierville, TN Wednesday June 12, 2019. Visitation 5:00 pm- 6:00pm Service to follow officiated by Dan King.
Family and Friends will meet at Boyds Creek Cemetery (1262 Jim Fain Rd. Sevierville, TN 37876) Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10:00am.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 12, 2019