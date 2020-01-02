|
|
JANE WYNN GLENNING
KNOXVILLE - Jane Wynne Glenning, 87, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on January 1, 2019. Born on June 12, 1932 in South Pittsburg, Tennessee to Ruth and Reuben Wynne, she married her beloved husband, John Glenning in 1952. They were married 45 years before his passing in 1997. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Crawford Glenning. She is survived by her brother, Leonard Wynne, and her sister Darlene Jones (Robert); her daughter Patti Kelly (Chris); and her granddaughter, Jane Kelly.
A member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church of Kingsport, Jane attended a Baptist Church, taught Sunday school and sang in the choir in every place she lived. Jane loved cooking and baking for her friends and family. She was well known for her peanut butter fudge, hot fudge cake and pancakes.
Jane was an avid sports fan, particularly Tennessee football, Tennessee basketball, golf, tennis and bowling. An outstanding bowler, she bowled a nearly perfect game of 290 in 1964 with the Tuesday Morning Housewives League.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10 am at West Hills Baptist Church, Knoxville with Reverend Drew Prince officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. A burial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 12 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park, Kingsport.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse.
Services arranged by Berry Highland Memorial, Knoxville and East Lawn Memorial Park, Kingsport.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020