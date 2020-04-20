|
Janet Cheryl Lovett Howard, of Loxahatchee, FL, 71, transitioned, April 14, 2020. Born March19, 1949 in Montclair, NJ to Julius Caesar Lovett, Jr. and Elizabeth Merriweather Lovett, she lived a full life of meaningful work, delightful travel, and brilliant bargain hunting.
She leaves memories and love for husband, Verdis Howard; in-laws, Howard/Peeples, Micky (ScottBey) Jones; daughter, Abigayle, Ambrose and Paul Jones; grandchildren, Kenneth Lovett, brother; loving friends, notably Tanya Leslie and Rosa Thomas; Mount Calvary Baptist Church and HTPTA, Knoxville, TN; the GPTA WPB, the Dillard High School Class of 1964, Ft. Lauderdale, FL; and members of The Fountain with Rev. Paul Anderson, Raleigh, NC.
In her memory, donations may be made to Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church's Health Ministry at 801 8th St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401.
