Janet Denise Boles Huskey
Sevierville - Janet Denise Boles Huskey, 48 of Sevierville, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019.
She was a longtime member of Richardson's Cove Baptist Church. Janet was a devoted mother and a loving wife, spending time with her family was the thing she held closest to her heart.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Boles Sr.; and mother-in-law, Anita Kay Parton.
She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Brad Huskey; daughters, Mikayla Hutchinson (Austin), Megan Huskey, and Miley Huskey; mother, Carolyn Boles; brother, Johnny Boles Jr. (Wendy); sisters, Lisa Thomas (Buzz) and Dani Boles; father-in-law, Kenneth Huskey; step father-in-law, Buddy Parton; aunt, Doris Reagan (Denny); and nephews, Matthew Thomas (Haley), and Bryson Boles.
The family will receive friends from 5-7PM Tuesday, November 26, 2019 with service to follow at 7PM at Richardson's Cove Baptist Church pastor David Ayers officiating. Family and friends will meet 11AM Wednesday in Price Cemetery for graveside service and interment. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019