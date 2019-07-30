Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:45 AM
Block Springs Cemetery
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Block Springs Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Ellis


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Ellis Obituary
Janet Ellis

Knoxville - Janet Carol Ellis - of Knoxville, October 24, 1961-July 28, 2019. Janet passed away peacefully at home on Sunday morning, July 28, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was a member of Block Springs Baptist Church. Janet was fortunate to grow up in the little country town of Blaine, TN. She had many friends from there that she remained close to for many years. She was an MRI Technician for 30 plus years. Her love for cats was only surpassed by her love for family. Her laugh was infectious, and her spirit was filled with strength and faith. Janet touched many lives while on this earth. She will be loved and sadly missed by all of us. Preceded in death by mother, Mary Jane Kitts Ells; grandparents, Herman and Zena Kitts; and chosen brother, Todd Hargis. Survived by aunt and caregiver, Maxine Hargis; chosen brothers, Mark Hargis and wife Cheryl, Richard Maples; chosen sister, Brenda Combs; as well as many special cousins around the country. A very special thanks to Brenda for her undying love and support for Janet throughout this journey. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM Thursday at Block Springs Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service with Rev. Larry Hammock officiating. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Thompson Cancer Center, 1915 White Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37916. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, TN 37924. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 30 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now