Janet Ellis
Knoxville - Janet Carol Ellis - of Knoxville, October 24, 1961-July 28, 2019. Janet passed away peacefully at home on Sunday morning, July 28, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was a member of Block Springs Baptist Church. Janet was fortunate to grow up in the little country town of Blaine, TN. She had many friends from there that she remained close to for many years. She was an MRI Technician for 30 plus years. Her love for cats was only surpassed by her love for family. Her laugh was infectious, and her spirit was filled with strength and faith. Janet touched many lives while on this earth. She will be loved and sadly missed by all of us. Preceded in death by mother, Mary Jane Kitts Ells; grandparents, Herman and Zena Kitts; and chosen brother, Todd Hargis. Survived by aunt and caregiver, Maxine Hargis; chosen brothers, Mark Hargis and wife Cheryl, Richard Maples; chosen sister, Brenda Combs; as well as many special cousins around the country. A very special thanks to Brenda for her undying love and support for Janet throughout this journey. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM Thursday at Block Springs Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service with Rev. Larry Hammock officiating. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Thompson Cancer Center, 1915 White Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37916. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, TN 37924. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 30 to July 31, 2019