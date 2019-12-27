|
|
Janet Fisher
Janet Simpson Kenan Fisher (June 11, 1933) died December 21, 2019, at age 86 at Alexian Village on Signal Mountain, Tennessee. The daughter of Thomas Holmes Kenan and Mary Colyar Johnson Kenan, she is survived by her husband of 66 years, Edward McMurray Fisher, her children Edward McMurray Fisher Jr (Teresa),
Catherine Collier Fisher Delany (Jim), Robert Kenan Fisher (Pam), Mary Heyward Fisher Lucas (Joe), her niece Mary Kim McMillan, her grandchildren Newman (fiancé Paige) and Chance Delany, Joy Fisher Tokarczyk (Ben), Lila Fisher Brock (Builder), Allwyn Fisher (fiancé Jon), Patrick, Elizabeth and Hunter Lucas, her many nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog Bitsy. Janet was preceded in death by her identical twin sister, Meta (Mimi) Johnson Kenan Smith (June 24, 2013).
Born in Florence, Alabama, Janet and her family moved to Knoxville, Tennessee then Chattanooga where she graduated from Chattanooga City High School and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where she was a Torchbearer, president of Delta Delta Delta Sorority and a Sigma Chi Sweetheart along with her twin sister. Janet and Mimi sewed their own clothes and dressed alike well into college. They were known for their striking beauty, often playing pranks on unsuspecting dates by standing in for each other. It was at a McCallie High School dance that Janet met and fell in love with Eddie Fisher, a boarding student from Athens, Tennessee. They married in 1953. After a stint in the US Air Force, Eddie and Janet moved to Chattanooga then Signal Mountain where they raised their family.
Janet was devoted to her children and grandchildren and rarely missed a swimming meet, wrestling match, football game or soccer tournament. A longtime member of St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, Signal Mountain, she served on the Altar Guild and organized Supper Club for many years. Janet loved home design, decorating and gardening and had a gift for flower arranging which she put to use as a member of the Signal Mountain Garden Club. She volunteered for many years at the Houston Museum-Decorative Art and the Hunter Museum of American Art. She was an avid bridge and tennis player and long time member of Manker Patten Tennis Club. She was an amateur watercolorist, painting numerous pieces cherished by her family.
A memorial service will be held at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 630 Mississippi Ave., Signal Mountain, TN 37377 on Monday, January 6, at 3 p.m. followed by a receiving of friends and interment of ashes at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Timothy's.
Arrangements are by Cremation Center of Chattanooga, 1345 Hickory Valley Rd. (423) 362-5999.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019