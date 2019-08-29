|
Janet Ivy Vanover
Jacksonville, FL - Janet Ivy Vanover of Jacksonville FL formally of Maryville TN passed away peacefully at McGraw Hospice center on August 26, 2019. She attended Destination Church Jacksonville FL. Preceded in death by her grandparents Eli and Bessie Vanover, John and Esther Tolliver father Paul (Chink) and Docia Vanover, mother Elsie and Vernon R. Gasner, brothers Perry Sergent and Jason Vanover. Survived by brother Joe Vanover and wife Ann, sisters Robin Webb, Reba Ryan and husband Michael, and Deba Thrasher and husband Brian. Several very special cousins, nieces and nephews. No funeral arrangements have been made at this time; they will be updated at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 29, 2019