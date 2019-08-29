Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Vanover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Ivy Vanover

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Ivy Vanover Obituary
Janet Ivy Vanover

Jacksonville, FL - Janet Ivy Vanover of Jacksonville FL formally of Maryville TN passed away peacefully at McGraw Hospice center on August 26, 2019. She attended Destination Church Jacksonville FL. Preceded in death by her grandparents Eli and Bessie Vanover, John and Esther Tolliver father Paul (Chink) and Docia Vanover, mother Elsie and Vernon R. Gasner, brothers Perry Sergent and Jason Vanover. Survived by brother Joe Vanover and wife Ann, sisters Robin Webb, Reba Ryan and husband Michael, and Deba Thrasher and husband Brian. Several very special cousins, nieces and nephews. No funeral arrangements have been made at this time; they will be updated at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.