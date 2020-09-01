1/1
Janet K. Gabriel
Janet K Gabriel

Lenoir City - Janet K. Gabriel, age 77, passed away on August 31, 2020, at her home in Lenoir City, Tennessee. Janet was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist. She graduated from Pfeiffer University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree and from the University of Tennessee with a Master of Arts Degree in English. Janet taught at UT for several years before starting a family. Everyone that met Janet, knew immediately what a kind and caring woman she really was. She was compassionate and kind to all and her love touched many people. Janet worked for several years at Central Baptist Church of Bearden in various capacities helping children with arts and education. She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Kerley, who was killed in WWII, and mother, Kathleen Kerley. Janet is survived by her husband of 57 years, Tony Gabriel; children, Alicia Gabriel and Mark Gabriel (Wendy); granddaughters, Evelyn and Alexandra; and many lifelong friends. Family will receive friends 4-5pm Friday at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. Graveside service will be at Glenwood Cemetery in Mooresville, NC. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
