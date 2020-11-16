1/1
Janet Katherine (Jones) Brobeck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Katherine Brobeck (Jones)

Knoxville - Janet Katherine Brobeck (Jones), age 68, of Knoxville, formerly of St. Louis, passed away Sunday morning, November 15, 2020 at NHC Farragut.

Janet was born to William Brobeck and Josephine Barnes Brobeck and grew up in Limestone Tennessee. She graduated high school from Washington Academy, her bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee and her master's degree from Washington University in St Louis. She was Human Resources Director for Marriott Pooks Hill Washington D.C. and later Human Resources Director for Marriott Corporation St.Louis. Janet was a master gardener and loved her flowers. She adored cats and was passionate about her charity work.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Jean Brobeck Shaw.

Janet is survived by her husband of 34 years, Bob Jones; sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Steve McGrew.

Friends may pay respect at their convenience on Friday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1779 Bailey Bridge Road, Limestone, TN 37681 for graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org

Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike is serving the Brobeck family. www.clickfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home & Cremations

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved