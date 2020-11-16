Janet Katherine Brobeck (Jones)
Knoxville - Janet Katherine Brobeck (Jones), age 68, of Knoxville, formerly of St. Louis, passed away Sunday morning, November 15, 2020 at NHC Farragut.
Janet was born to William Brobeck and Josephine Barnes Brobeck and grew up in Limestone Tennessee. She graduated high school from Washington Academy, her bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee and her master's degree from Washington University in St Louis. She was Human Resources Director for Marriott Pooks Hill Washington D.C. and later Human Resources Director for Marriott Corporation St.Louis. Janet was a master gardener and loved her flowers. She adored cats and was passionate about her charity work.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Jean Brobeck Shaw.
Janet is survived by her husband of 34 years, Bob Jones; sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Steve McGrew.
Friends may pay respect at their convenience on Friday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1779 Bailey Bridge Road, Limestone, TN 37681 for graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org
Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike is serving the Brobeck family. www.clickfh.com