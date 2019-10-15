Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
Janet Katherine Mercer

Janet Katherine Mercer Obituary
Janet Katherine Mercer

Knoxville - Janet Katherine Mercer passed away on October 10, 2019 at the age of 65. She was a graduate of Oak Ridge High School, and worked as a cosmetologist following a brief enlistment in the US Air Force. Janet was born in Washington, DC but moved to Tennessee as a baby. She loved her church, her family, and her dog, Mikey. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Edith Mercer and sister, Julia "Julie" Ward. She is survived and will be dearly missed by her daughter, Melinda Dawson; two grandsons, brother, Joseph "Jay" Mercer III; one sister-in-law; two nieces; three nephews; and other extended family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, October 17th at 2:00pm at Rose Mortuary, Mann Heritage Chapel, with Rev. Dr. Alan Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to umdf.org (United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation) in Janet's memory. The family invites you to view and sign the online guestbook at rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
