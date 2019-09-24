|
Janet Kleeb Cheney
Knoxville - Janet Cheney, age 64, of Farragut, Tennessee, died just before midnight on Friday, September 20th after a difficult battle with cancer.
She is survived by Pete, her loving husband of 40 years; daughter Sarah Scheafnocker, of Farragut; son Dr. Matt Bryant Cheney and wife Ashley, of Talbott; her brother Rev. Don Kleeb and wife Paula, of Clinton, MS; her brother Larry Kleeb and wife Rosalie of Tucson, AZ; her sister Vicki Nored, of Fort Worth, TX; her five grandchildren Will Kirkpatrick, Kailey Scheafnocker, Sydney Scheafnocker, Blesan Bryant, and Sam Scheafnocker; nieces and nephews Chae Baganz (Randall), Gretchen Cagle (Larry), Brian Kleeb (Courtney), Sheridan Kleeb Parker, Michelle Nored, and James Nored; as well as a host of wonderful cousins, great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, and so many dear friends and colleagues. Janet was most recently preceded in death by her beloved mother and best friend, Irma Young.
Janet was born in San Benito, Texas and remained a proud native Texan throughout her life, telling most people she was from "just all over Texas, really." Although East Tennessee was home for over 40 years, Janet made sure her children never forgot that "the stars at night are big and bright deep in the heart of Texas." She earned her high school diploma from Harrison-Chilhowee Baptist Academy (now King's Academy) in Seymour before attending Maryville College, where she studied Sign Language Interpreting. Janet spent her professional life at the Knoxville Center of the Deaf working tirelessly to benefit the deaf community as an interpreter, advocate, and friend. Thousands of East Tennesseans for over thirty years were able to navigate a majority-hearing world because Janet scheduled sign language interpreters to be with them or, often, went herself to interpret. It was her calling and her passion.
Janet was known for her sharp sense of humor, her commitment to family holiday traditions, and her love of animals. She took pleasure in simple things: a beautiful flower bed, a well-made piece of fudge, an organized craft closet, a memorable episode of one of her favorite HGTV shows. She was an avid crafter, who made beautiful pieces of tatting and quilts. She taught her children and grandchildren to love their neighbors, ask tough questions, take pride in their work, and always fight for what is right. She will be missed by many, but her legacy and kind spirit will endure in the hearts of all who knew her.
Janet was a member of First Baptist Concord for over 30 years, and the family will gather in the Chapel there (11704 Kingston Pike) to receive friends on Monday, September 30th from 5-7pm with a short memorial service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janet's honor to the Knoxville Center of the Deaf (3731 Martin Mill Pike Knoxville, TN 37920 or kcdtn.org/support). Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 24 to Sept. 29, 2019