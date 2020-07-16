1/1
Janet Larson
Janet Rust Larson, age 80, of Knoxville, TN passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was born in Garden City, Michigan to Charles and Bessie Rust. Janet came to live in Knoxville in 1973 with her husband, Richard and two small children. She was an active member of St. Mark United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir for many years. Janet worked many years at South Central Bell and Morgan Stanley before retiring to help raise her grandchildren. She loved her family, her Lord and church, the Lady Vols, bright colors, playing games, chocolate, and working puzzles. She is survived by husband of 56 years, Richard Larson; son, Gary Larson (Perry Whitehurst); daughter, Lori Larson Sharp (David Rand); grandchildren, Marissa and Bryson Sharp; brothers, Edwin and Richard Rust as well as several nieces and nephews. Janet's family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 4:30pm - 6:00pm at Berry Highland West Funeral Home, 9913 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, TN, with her memorial service immediately following at 6:00pm with Pastor Sam Ward officiating. The memorial service will also be Livestreamed on the Berry Highland West Facebook page. The family would like to encourage everyone to wear bright colors in honor of Janet. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made in Janet's honor to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 7001 S. Northshore Dr. SW, Knoxville, TN 37919. Condolences may be left to the family at www.berryhighlandwest.com






MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
04:30 - 06:00 PM
Berry Highland West
JUL
21
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Berry Highland West
