Janet R. Fugate

Janet R. Fugate Obituary
Janet R. Fugate

Powell - Janet R. Fugate 69 of Powell went to be with the Lord Tuesday November 26, 2019. Janet was a member of Powell Presbyterian Church. She was loved by her husband, daughter, brother, sisters, nephews and niece and two dogs. She was preceded in death by parents, Perry and Norma Smith. Janet is survived by husband of 20 years, William Fugate; daughter, Jaree Knopp and significant other Patrick ; brother, Clifford Smith and sisters, Patricia Collins, Angela Miller and Niece and nephews. The family will receive friends Saturday November 29, 2019 from 11a.m-12p.m at Lynnhurst Funeral Home and service will follow at 12p.m. with Rev. Katina Sharp officiating. Interment will follow in Lynnhurst Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019
