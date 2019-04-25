Services
Janet S. Lane

LaFollette, TN

Mrs. Janet S. Lane age 78 of LaFollette passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019. She was a member of Cedar Hill Baptist Church. Janet had a great love for her Sunday School Class, the Kate Rasnake Ladies Sunday School Class. She enjoyed spending time with her family, but more especially her Grandchildren. Preceded in death by Infant Son, James Michael Lane, Granddaughter, Emily Lane Monday, Parents, Cowan and Osia Yates Stanley, Sister, Patsy Baker, Father and Mother-In-Law, Albert and Elsie Lane, Sons-in-Law, Kelvin Gerald Monday and Michael Lynn "Mike" Terry.

Survivors: Husband, James R. "Jim" Lane; Daughters, Susan Lane Monday and Stacey Lane Terry; Grandchildren, Jacob Monday and wife, Katey, Kendall Monday, Colby, Gavin, Elliott, and Eli Terry; Great-Grandchildren, Adileigh and Malcolm Monday; Brother, Johnny Stanley and wife, Kathy; Brother-in-law, Carroll Ray Baker; Aunt, Zella Mullins; Uncle, A.L. Yates; Janet's second family, the Lane Family, Jess Lane and wife, Donnie, Ruby Daniels and husband, Bob, Lillie Evans and

husband, Charles, Clyde Lane and wife, Brenda, Charlie Lane, Anne Farmer and husband, Ken, Janice Hurst and husband, Roger, Mary Lundstrom and husband, Cliff, Jerry Lane, Tammy Buttery and husband, Ernie. Special Friends, Lydia Davis and Betty McHenry. Several Nieces, Nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 8 P.M. at Cedar Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Ronnie Arnold, Rev. Landon Lane, and Rev. Mike Yates officiating. The

family will receive friends from 6 to 8 P.M. Friday before

services. Family and friends will meet Saturday at 12:30 P.M. at Walters Funeral Home and proceed to Fincastle Cemetery for Graveside Services with Rev. Roger Hurst officiating. The family

respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial be made to Cedar Hill Baptist Church Deacon Benevolence Fund, 636 Demory Road, LaFollette, TN 37766, or a . Online condolences for Mrs. Lane may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net. Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Janet S. Lane.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 25, 2019
