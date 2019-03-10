|
|
Janet Sites Reid
Knoxville, TN
Janet Sites Reid passed from this life on March 7 at home
surrounded by people who
richly loved her. She was 77 and had waged a valiant battle against cancer, leaving to live again free of pain and in the presence of her Jesus she loved so much. She was born in West Palm Beach on August 13, 1941 to John and Velma Sites, both deceased. She went to Palm Beach High School and was a majorette in the marching band. Upon graduation she chose to attend Blue Mountain College in Blue Mountain, MS where she received her undergraduate degree, later earning a graduate degree from the University of Tennessee. In 1964 she married Lowell Reid and being his wife for 54 years was the best part of her life. She taught school in Florida and later moved to Oak Ridge where she was a member of Central Baptist Church. She became part of the staff (first as school secretary and then as the business and typing teacher) at Robertsville Middle School, a place and people she fiercely loved until her retirement in 2000. After retirement she and her husband moved to West Knoxville where they became members of the Emmaus class at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church. This class became part of their extended family and made the cancer journey bearable. In 2002 she began volunteering at Park West Hospital in West Knoxville where she served in the surgical waiting room for the last 17 years. This was the perfect fit for her as she spent this time caring for and talking to people, two of the things she loved best. She was happiest reading her Bible, travelling to Yellowstone and Panama City Beach, spending time with her four grandchildren, gardening, and meeting new people. She was never more at home than in church and worshipping her Saviour. In the last years of her life she devoted herself to the cancer support group she co-founded at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church. If interested, this group still meets the second Wednesday of each month at 4pm church for more information. She is now whole and healed, but the people she leaves behind include: Husband: Ray Lowell Reid; Son: John Reid (and Lora Williams); Daughter: Suzanne (and Ken) Cofer; Grandchildren: Juliana, Holt, Carolina, and Zac Jones; Sister: Margaret (and Don) Reid; Sister-in-law: Linda (and Al) Lopez & many nieces and other extended family members. After a
family graveside service in Hayden, Alabama earlier in the week, there will be a memorial service in Knoxville at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church on Saturday, March 16 at 12pm EST in the chapel. Visitation will precede the service starting at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the foreign missions fund at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019