Services
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-2835
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Pigeon Forge Baptist Church Cemetery
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Norwood Baptist Church
1725 Wilson Rd
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
Janet Stinnett

Janet Stinnett Obituary
Janet Stinnett

Knoxville - Janet Lynn Stinnett, age 68 of Knoxville, TN passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 after her 18 month battle against acute myeloid leukemia. She was born in Cheverly, MD. Janet was a 1969 graduate of Gatlinburg Pittman High School and attended Austin Peay State University. She married Phillip Stinnett in 1970. Janet was employed by Colonial Freight Systems for over thirty years as a fuel tax specialist. She served at Norwood Baptist Church as a choir soloist, Sunday school eacher, and on various committees.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Stinnett; parents, Frank Rust and Hester Stockton Rust; brother, P.D. Rust; brother-in-law, Stanley Stinnett; parents-in-law, George and Blanche Stinnett.

She is survived by her loving and faithful son Eric Stinnett and wife Michelle; two beloved grandsons, John Henry and Luke Stinnett; sister, Julie Campbell (Joe); brother, Rev. Dr. Leslie D. Rust (Laura); brothers-in-law, Michael Stinnett (Patty), Steven Stinnett (Barbara); Several nieces, nephews, great nephews, great nieces and other extended family members.

Many thanks to the medical team and care providers of the Myelo Suppression Unit at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the Outpatient Transplant Unit, and West Hills Health and Rehab.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center online at give:vanderbilthealth.org or by mail to VUMC Gift and Donor Services

3322 West End Avenue, Suite 900, Nashville, TN 37203-1197.

The family will meet 10 AM Monday in Pigeon Forge Baptist Church Cemetery for graveside service officiated by Brother Mike Petty. A celebration of life service will be held 6 PM Monday with a reception to follow at Norwood Baptist Church, 1725 Wilson Rd, Knoxville, TN 37912. Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
