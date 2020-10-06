1/1
Janet Susan Hulan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Susan Hulan

Nashville - Hulan, Janet Susan 68 of Nashville, TN passed away at her home Thursday, October 1, 2020. She worked for a publishing company many years and was retired. Loving and loved wife, daughter, sister and friend, she was a bright spark in our lives too soon extinguished. We will remember her quick laugh, her ready smile and her caring heart. We will miss her terribly, and know that the Lord has her in his loving care now with her husband, Will. She will be especially missed by her beloved dog, Layla. Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Will Hulan; her parents, Edward and Billie Hancock, and her grandparents, Verl and Stella Jones and Harriet Hancock. Susan is survived by her brother, Dr. Allan Hancock and sister-in-law, Joanne Hancock; her aunts, Pollye Jones, Sue Bailey, Peggy Campbell, Dolores Hancock, Margaret Jones, and Joan Jones; her uncles, Johnny Jones and Jack Jones; many cousins, nieces and nephews, and her many friends, including her special friends, Patricia and John Gill, Joyce Richardson, George Beau Langley, Clyde Pennington, and Lana Stuart. "Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God." Matthew 5:8 Graveside service will take place on Thursday, October 8th at 3pm at Lynnhurst cemetery, Rev. Randy Beeler officiating.

Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Lynnhurst cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
8656898888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved