Janet Susan Hulan
Nashville - Hulan, Janet Susan 68 of Nashville, TN passed away at her home Thursday, October 1, 2020. She worked for a publishing company many years and was retired. Loving and loved wife, daughter, sister and friend, she was a bright spark in our lives too soon extinguished. We will remember her quick laugh, her ready smile and her caring heart. We will miss her terribly, and know that the Lord has her in his loving care now with her husband, Will. She will be especially missed by her beloved dog, Layla. Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Will Hulan; her parents, Edward and Billie Hancock, and her grandparents, Verl and Stella Jones and Harriet Hancock. Susan is survived by her brother, Dr. Allan Hancock and sister-in-law, Joanne Hancock; her aunts, Pollye Jones, Sue Bailey, Peggy Campbell, Dolores Hancock, Margaret Jones, and Joan Jones; her uncles, Johnny Jones and Jack Jones; many cousins, nieces and nephews, and her many friends, including her special friends, Patricia and John Gill, Joyce Richardson, George Beau Langley, Clyde Pennington, and Lana Stuart. "Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God." Matthew 5:8 Graveside service will take place on Thursday, October 8th at 3pm at Lynnhurst cemetery, Rev. Randy Beeler officiating.
