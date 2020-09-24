Janet Woolwine
Maryville - Janet K. Woolwine, age 69, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the family home. Janet is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Katie Kniceley. She is survived by her husband of 49 years Steven W. Woolwine and children Kelly R. Clark, Steven C. Woolwine, Kerri L. Summerlin; her sister Carolyn Kniceley, and three grandchildren. The family and friends will assemble for a Graveside Service and Interment at Grandview Pavilion on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 9am with Rev. Charles Ballard officiating. Friends are welcome to stop by the family's home at 6200 Rivers Run Dr., Maryville, TN 37914 any time. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com