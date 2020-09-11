1/1
Janetta Webber Summers
Janetta Webber Summers

Knoxville - Janetta Webber Summers, age 76 of Knoxville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 9, 2020. A member of Ridgeview Heights Baptist Church for over 60 years. She retired from UT Medical Center. Preceded in death by her parents Fred and Bonnie Webber, siblings Briscoe and Lawrence Webber, Geraldine Tipton, and Mary Lett. Survived by her husband of 56 years Lee Summers, daughter Sonia Hill (Daryl), grandchildren Jeffrey (Amy) Hill and Holly Hill, siblings Lois Robertson, Freda Robertson, Freddie (Judy) Webber, and a host of nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 2:00-4:00pm Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Ridgeview Heights Baptist Church with service to follow at 4:00pm, Rev. Brian Kirkland and Rev. Chad Ricker officiating. Interment will follow at Ridgeview Heights Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Ridgeview Heights Baptist Church
SEP
13
Service
04:00 PM
Ridgeview Heights Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
