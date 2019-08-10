|
|
Janette F. Shelley
Sevierville - Janette F. Shelley, age 67 of Sevierville, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. Janette was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
She was retired from Wagner's and Citizen National Bank. She was a lady of many talents and enjoyed reading, cooking and taking care of the people close to her. She was also a quilter and loved her "Itty Bitty Quilting Committee". She also loved her church family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Larry Shelley; mother, Margaret Carr; brother, Billy Biggs; sister, Sharon Biggs.
Survivors:
Son and Daughter-in-law: Philip and Chelle Shelley;
Grandchildren: Lily Grayce Shelley and Skyler Shelley;
Brother-in-law and Sister-in-law: Douglas and Tracy Shelley;
Sister-in-law and Brother-in-law: Teresa and Wayne Bowman;
Nieces: Stephanie Wrasman and Daisy Ehrenshant and their families;
Nephews: Josh Brown and Ian Brown and their families;
Special friends: Jim and Sandra Delk and many other lifelong dear friends and neighbors.
Bethany Baptist: 3590 N Ball Hollow Rd., Sevierville, TN 37876
The family will receive friends 1-3 PM Sunday with funeral service following at 3 PM in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Spencer officiating. Interment 10 AM Monday in Eledge Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 10, 2019