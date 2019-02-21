Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Janice Ann Beeler Fields

Janice Ann Beeler Fields Obituary
Janice Ann Beeler Fields

Maynardville, TN

Janice Ann Beeler Fields-age 66 of Corbin, Kentucky passed away suddenly Monday morning, February 18, 2019 at her home. She was a loving

mother, nana, sister and friend. She will be sadly missed by all. Janice was a member of Nave Hill Baptist Church and was a former co-owner of Fields Apparel in Monticello, Kentucky. She was recently employed at SEKRI, Corbin, Kentucky for 22 years. Preceded in death by parents, James Aubrey and Lillie Beeler, two brothers, Gary and Terry Beeler; nephew, Adam Beeler.

She is survived by her Loving daughters, Lisa Savage of Luttrell; Melanie and C.J. Lawson of Luttrell; Loving sisters, Jane and Roy Powell of Kokomo, Indiana; Joyce and Donnie Ott of Maynardville; Jo Williams of Maynardville; Loving brother, Jerry and Janet Beeler of Washburn; Loving granddaughters, Haley and Tyler Craig of London, Kentucky; Hannah Lawson of Luttrell; Loving grandson, A.J. and Amber Vandergriff of Luttrell; Loving great-grandsons, Peyton and Camden Craig of London, Kentucky. Several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5-8 P.M. Thursday, February 21, 2019 with funeral services to follow at 8 P.M. Thursday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Darrell Williams officiating with music by the Williams Family. Interment 11 A.M. Friday, Savage Cemetery, Luttrell. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 10 A.M. Friday to go in the funeral procession. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the funeral home. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019
