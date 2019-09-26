Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Oak Ridge Memorial Park
Janice "Shana" Brewer


1954 - 2019
Janice "Shana" Brewer Obituary
Janice "Shana" Brewer

Clinton - Janice Elaine "Shana" Brewer, 65, of Clinton, passed away, Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Waters of Clinton Health and Rehab Center.

She was born March 4, 1954 in Knoxville, TN, the daughter of James E. Brewer and Josephine Etta Mae Beckner.

Shana graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1973. Shana lived and worked in Oak Ridge her entire life. She owned and operated the "Images Studio" gift shop located in Jackson Square, Greenwich Village and was a partner in the Rainbow Stained Glass studio. She also worked for McArthur Animal Clinic and EG & G Ortec. Shana was an avid animal lover and was an accomplished musician. She began playing the piano at the age of 5 and played several other instruments as well.

In addition to her father, she is survived by brother, James Michael Brewer of Clinton and a niece, Brittany Thomas Faith and husband Justin of Chattanooga. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 6 - 8 pm at Weatherford Mortuary. Family and friends will meet on Saturday, 2pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for a graveside service. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Humane Society or the Save the Music Foundation.
