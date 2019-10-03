|
Janice Christman
Knoxville - Janice West Christman of Knoxville was taken to her higher power on October 1, 2019 by a Choir of Angels.
Born in Maryville to Vaughn and Agnes West, she graduated from Lanier High School, Maryville College, and the UT. She retired from the Y-12 National Security Complex after 33 years of dedicated service as the Deputy Director of Quality. She is preceded in death by her father Vaughn, sister Kathy, and daughter Misty. She is survived by her husband Tom, ever-loving companion Bella (where's Eddie?), daughter Michelle, mother Agnes, brothers Eddie and Tim (Glenda), sisters Rhonda and Tracy, grandchildren Evan and Ruby, and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Monday, October 7th at Rothschild's, 8807 Kingston Pike from 5-7pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding (STAR), 11800 Hwy 11E, Lenoir City, TN 37772. Funeral arrangements by Dogwood Cremation.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019