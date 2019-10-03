Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rothschild's
8807 Kingston Pike
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Christman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Christman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Christman Obituary
Janice Christman

Knoxville - Janice West Christman of Knoxville was taken to her higher power on October 1, 2019 by a Choir of Angels.

Born in Maryville to Vaughn and Agnes West, she graduated from Lanier High School, Maryville College, and the UT. She retired from the Y-12 National Security Complex after 33 years of dedicated service as the Deputy Director of Quality. She is preceded in death by her father Vaughn, sister Kathy, and daughter Misty. She is survived by her husband Tom, ever-loving companion Bella (where's Eddie?), daughter Michelle, mother Agnes, brothers Eddie and Tim (Glenda), sisters Rhonda and Tracy, grandchildren Evan and Ruby, and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Monday, October 7th at Rothschild's, 8807 Kingston Pike from 5-7pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding (STAR), 11800 Hwy 11E, Lenoir City, TN 37772. Funeral arrangements by Dogwood Cremation.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.