|
|
Janice Ellen Deaver Brandt
Knoxville - Janice met Richard on a street corner in Brooklyn after having been penpals while he was in combat service during the Korea War. It was love at first sight, although surely the letters planted the seeds that grew into a deep, respectful, and passionate romance story. The look of love in his eyes for Janice was so obvious everyday, and he knew how lucky he was to have her in his life.
We are all lucky to have had Janice Ellen Deaver Brandt in our lives and will miss her so terribly as she passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020, at the age of 86. Mother of four, grandmother of 7 and great grandmother of 2, she welcomed many friends to feel like her family as well.
Janice and Richard were married in 1954, very happily so until Rich's sudden and untimely death in 1989. She met his passing with grace and was a pillar of support for her family then and beyond.
Janice was born in Arkansas City, Kansas in 1933, the daughter of Fred and Lou Deaver. Mr. Deaver was a laboratory specialist for the Shell Oil Company. The family moved variously to Texas and Illinois before relocating to New York, where she met Rich. Rich and Janice arrived in Richmond in 1961.
She was an educator, teaching math and science in Goochland and Henrico public schools before arriving at Tuckahoe Middle School, where she taught for 16 years. She was an avid chess player and ran the school's chess club. Always curious to learn more, after retiring she went on to earn her PhD in education from Virginia Commonwealth University.
Janice was a talented and creative woman. An avid painter in both oil and watercolors, she also enjoyed pen and ink drawing. She crocheted afghans and scarves for family and friends, booties for babies and mini nests for orphaned animals. Writing a card for every occasion, friends and family would receive homemade versions. Janice was also a lover of music, and worked earnestly to learn it through her life. In her day, Janice enjoyed a challenging game of tennis, and was a former champion at the Three Chopt Recreation Club.
While living in Richmond, Janice was an active member at St. Bridget's Parish, where she volunteered in many service activities, including weddings, funerals, and Catholic charities. Many of her extended friendships first started at St. Bridget's, and she cherished her involvement in the Parish community.
In the greater Richmond community, Janice assisted in many elections as a volunteer at polling places, her efforts directed primarily in enabling elderly Richmond residents to vote.
Due to health reasons, Janice moved to Knoxville in 2013, living with her family. She later moved to Arbor Terrace of Knoxville, immediately making friends, bringing joy and humor to the residents and staff.
Janice's survivors include her children Chris Brandt and his wife Darlene, Kurt Brandt and his wife Dawn Huff, Chad Brandt and his wife Kate, and her daughter Dorothea. Her pride, her grandchildren, are Kristen, Blair, Paul, Lee, Lane, Lindsay and Michael. And she adored her great-grandchildren Morgan and Hudson. She loved her sister Jane Maasen and her husband Walt and her nieces and nephew Holly Mueller, Erika and Russell Steponic.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919, Mission of Hope, 6030 Industrial Heights Dr NW, Knoxville, TN 37909, and Catholic Charities USA at www.catholiccharitiesusa.org
On Saturday, January 18th there will be a receiving of friends from 3:00 - 4:00 pm followed by a service at 4:00 pm to be held at Rose Mortuary, Knoxville, TN. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020