1/1
Janice Gay "Pemberton" Mays
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Gay "Pemberton" Mays

Oliver Springs, TN - Janice Gay (Pemberton) Mays, age 62 of Oliver Springs, Tennessee passed away on November 30, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother and sister. Gay is preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Margaret Pemberton of Louisville, Tennessee.

She is survived by her husband, Donnie "Don" Mays and daughter, Kathleen Mays of Oliver Springs; sisters, Joy (Pemberton) McCormick of Louisville and Marina (Pemberton) Walker of Oliver Springs; several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will meet 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Grandview Cemetery Pavilion for a graveside service. As a member of Beech Park Baptist Church of Oliver Springs, Rev. Robbie Leach will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to the Oak Ridge Animal Shelter, 395 Belgrade Road, Oak Ridge, Tennessee 37830.

Due to current COVID concerns and possible cooler weather at the time of graveside service, please do not place you or your families' health at risk to attend. Gay would not want anyone to place their health at risk to attend. If attending, please wear a mask and social distance.

www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Grandview Cemetery Pavilion
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
220 W Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN 37801
(865) 982-6812
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved