Janice Gay "Pemberton" Mays
Oliver Springs, TN - Janice Gay (Pemberton) Mays, age 62 of Oliver Springs, Tennessee passed away on November 30, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother and sister. Gay is preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Margaret Pemberton of Louisville, Tennessee.
She is survived by her husband, Donnie "Don" Mays and daughter, Kathleen Mays of Oliver Springs; sisters, Joy (Pemberton) McCormick of Louisville and Marina (Pemberton) Walker of Oliver Springs; several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will meet 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Grandview Cemetery Pavilion for a graveside service. As a member of Beech Park Baptist Church of Oliver Springs, Rev. Robbie Leach will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to the Oak Ridge Animal Shelter, 395 Belgrade Road, Oak Ridge, Tennessee 37830.
Due to current COVID concerns and possible cooler weather at the time of graveside service, please do not place you or your families' health at risk to attend. Gay would not want anyone to place their health at risk to attend. If attending, please wear a mask and social distance. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
865-982-6812