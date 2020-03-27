|
|
Janice "Jan" Grove
Sevierville - Janice "Jan" Bucklin Grove, age 78 of Sevierville, TN passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020. Jan graduated from Belvidere High School where she was a cheerleader. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Sevierville, TN. Jan was formerly employed by the Sevier County Board of Education where she worked in the Superintendent's office and Citizen's National Bank. During her life she was very active in many civic organizations including the American Field Service, an elder at First Presbyterian Church in Sevierville and other ministries in Belvidere and Chattanooga. She and her husband moved to Belvidere, Illinois, where she worked at Jack Wolf Dealership as a property superintendent and then to Chattanooga, TN before returning to Sevierville. Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Ramona Bucklin; sister, Alberta Sue Bucklin Bosselman. Survivors include her loving husband of 57 years, Ronald W. Grove; son, Michael Grove and fiancée Betty Velez; daughters, Tracie Grove Macke and husband Joe, Kristine Grove Harmon and husband Duran; grandchildren, Wilson Reagan (Elyse), Griffin Reagan (fiancée Alexa), Maggie Smith, Harris Smith, Alivia Grove, Addyson Harmon, Val Velez, Grace Velez; great-granddaughters, Adliena Reagan, Sofia Reagan, Charlotte "Charlie" Reagan. The family would like to thank her caregivers, especially the staff of Sevier County Home Assistance and Dominion Senior Living in Sevierville and all her friends who loved and supported Jan. Donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Sevierville, 214 Cedar Street, Sevierville, TN 37862, The Pat Summitt Foundation
520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902, or the Sevier County Food Ministries, P.O. Box 6042, Sevierville, TN 37864. A private graveside service will be held at Middle Creek Cemetery with a celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences may be made online at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020