Knoxville - Janice Sue Lawson, age 79 of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord on July 31, 2019. Preceded in death by children Dennis, Danny, David, and Darlene, and grandchildren Bryan and Julia. Survived by daughters Donna and Susan, grandchildren Jacky, Greg, Sonya, Darrell, Lucinda, and Candace, 23 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, and special nephew Mike Walker. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, with a service to follow at 7:00 pm, Rev. Danny Tipton officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:00 am on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel to go in procession to Roseberry Cemetery for an 11:00 am interment. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
