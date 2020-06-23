Janice Lynn Martin



Corryton - Janice Lynn Martin, 69, of Corryton, TN, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at home. Janice was born February 24, 1951, in Birmingham, AL, to Leonard and June Gardner. She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1967, at the age of 16. On August 30, 1969, Jan married the love of her life, Clifford Ted Martin, and they enjoyed 50 years together.



Jan worked from home while raising her children, worked as a Technical Writer and Editor for 10 years at TVA, and volunteered her time to the full-time ministry of Jehovah's Witnesses for a total of 17 years. In her free time Jan loved to make art, to read, to study the Bible and to learn new skills. She enjoyed painting, quilting, sewing, and music. Jan learned to speak French and Italian, to play guitar and ukulele, and taught herself to yodel. And she was happy to share what she had learned with anyone who showed an interest, especially when it came to teaching Bible truths.



Janice is survived by her husband, Ted; her children, Lara (Donny) Sparkman, Leanne (Steve) Rolfsmeyer, and Joel (Lindsey) Martin, all of TN; her grandchildren, Taylor, Reagan, Allison, Jacob, and Levi; and her nieces, nephews, their spouses and children.



Janice was preceded in death by both of her parents and her brother.



A Memorial Service will be held via video conference at 2pm on Saturday, June 20th.









