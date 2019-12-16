Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:15 AM
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Powell - Janice McCarter Myers, age 75 of Powell, was reunited with her son Marc Grimm in Heaven on Friday, December 13, 2019. She was an elementary school teacher with Knox County Schools for over 30 years.

She is preceded in death by husband of 25 years Claude "Bud" Myers; son Marc Grimm; and parents Clarence "Shorty" & Nita McCarter.

She leaves behind her son Mitchell (wife Stacy) Grimm; grandchildren Cole (fiancé Lyndsey), Cade and Cale Grimm; sister Nancy Dell Suttles; nieces and nephews Kelly Owens, Karla Bowling, Kim Woodlief, Stellena Morelock, Lisa Sims and John Newman; and a host of great nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. A service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Kurt Rudd officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel and will process to Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Knox Area Rescue Ministries, P.O. Box 3310, Knoxville, TN 37927-3310. Online condolences can be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.

"May you rest in peace Momma"
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
