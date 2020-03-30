|
Janice Patterson Seivers Cooper
Janice Patterson Seivers Cooper was born January 24, 1930, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at The Waters of Clinton in Clinton, TN. Her favorite pastime was reading a good book, tending to her rose bushes and baking delicious desserts. Janice was always a faithful member of her church, both with attendance and doing good deeds for others.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Parker and Ella Patterson; husband, James L Cooper; brothers, Lawrence and Ralph Patterson; sisters, Brenda McKamey and Otella Cliff; and grandsons, Chadwick and Tyler Seivers.
Janice is survived by her sons, David Ray Seivers, Jeffrey Seivers and wife Rose; daughter, Bernice Cox and husband Gary; sister, Virginia Sue Mayes; grandchildren, Kristi and Amanda Seivers, David Cox and David Ott; great grandchildren, Lelah and Paul Ott.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at The Waters of Clinton for the care they had given to Janice, also special thanks to Sharon Price for her time and love she always shown to Janice and her help to the family.
Flowers are welcome but also donations can be made to the Knoxville Rescue Mission.
Friends may call at their convenience between 3pm - 8pm on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN. Janice's interment will be private on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton with Reverend Robbie Giles officiating . Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences can be made to the family at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020