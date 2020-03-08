|
Janice Rutherford Miller
Knoxville - Janice Rutherford Miller age 83 of Knoxville passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Mama is teaching angels how to sing. Heaven's choir needed an alto and mama answered the call. She is rejoicing now with her parents Clarence and Flora Rutherford along with brother Lonnie and sisters Essie and Juanita. Left behind and longing to hear her voice again are husband of 67 years, Joe C. Miller, Jr.; son Tony & wife Linda; daughters Darlene and Lori & son-in-law Ron; son Kevin & wife Suzanne; sisters Trula and Phyllis. Mama also left behind 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. The choir at Ridgeview Baptist is one member short and the choir singing for our Savior is one member stronger. Receiving of friends will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 PM with the funeral to follow at 8:00 PM at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with Rev. Zach McGill officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 AM Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020