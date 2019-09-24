|
|
Janice Sue Russell
Loudon - Janice Sue Russell, age 76 of Loudon passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved everyone. Janice's greatest passion was being a Mamaw and taking care of everyone she loved. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Russell, Sr. and mother, Dallie Heath. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Fitzgerald; son, Arthur Russell, Jr. and wife, Jessica; grandchildren: Tyra Russell, A. J. Smith, Travas Fitzgerald, Jessica Fitzgerald, Erica Davidson, Tristen Davidson, Coty Davidson and wife, Sammantha; great-grandchildren: Madalynn, Mason, Quillan, Lilly, Demi, Andre and Beau; brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Deborah Teague, J. D. and Katherine Graham; step-brothers and sisters, Phyllis, Vickie, Martha, Herman and Jerry; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 26th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Friday morning and proceed to Dogwood Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 24, 2019