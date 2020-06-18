Janice Sue Wilkerson
Andersonville - Janice Sue Wilkerson - age 51 of Andersonville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her father, Hobart Bailey. Janice is survived by her mother, Susie Bailey; children, Amy Benford, Bradley Wilkerson and Leslie Wilkerson; many grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Billy and Karen Bailey; and boyfriend of 16 years, Robert Phillips.
Friends and family may call at their convenience from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 19, 2020 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. Friends and family will meet Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. to go in procession to Hutchison Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service with Reverend Tyler Warwick and Reverend Justin Howard officiating. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Janice Wilkerson. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Andersonville - Janice Sue Wilkerson - age 51 of Andersonville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her father, Hobart Bailey. Janice is survived by her mother, Susie Bailey; children, Amy Benford, Bradley Wilkerson and Leslie Wilkerson; many grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Billy and Karen Bailey; and boyfriend of 16 years, Robert Phillips.
Friends and family may call at their convenience from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 19, 2020 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. Friends and family will meet Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. to go in procession to Hutchison Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service with Reverend Tyler Warwick and Reverend Justin Howard officiating. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Janice Wilkerson. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.