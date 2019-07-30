|
Janice Sweat
Jacksboro - Janice Sweat, age 71, of Jacksboro passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was a member of Cumberland View Baptist Church. Janice was a former teacher and principal at Jacksboro Elementary School for many years. She loved bluegrass music, her miniature donkeys, and her family and friends; especially her great nephew, Cody, who was the light of her life. Preceded in death by husband, Norman Sweat; parents, Kletis & Mary Mowell; sister & brother-in-law, Margaret & Edgar Daugherty
Survivors
Niece: Judy Freeman & husband Mike
Great Nephew: Cody Freeman
Special cousins: Gail & Mike Higdon
John Higdon
Teresa Head and Paul Head
Special relative: Cleo Moneymaker
Special friends: Janet Lindsay, Jane Westbrook, Kenny & Marcia McKamey and
Wanda Faye Phillips
Many other friends and relatives
The family would like to thank special friend and caregiver, Cherry Williamson
We are so thankful for the staff of Select Specialty Hospital for providing an amazing level of care for her the last two months.
Family will receive friends 5 PM to 7 PM Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow at 7 PM
Rev. Bobby Ray Wilson officiating
Family and friends will meet 10:15 AM Wednesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Powell Valley Cemetery for 11 AM Interment
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 30, 2019