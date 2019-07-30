Services
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Powell Valley Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Sweat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Sweat

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Sweat Obituary
Janice Sweat

Jacksboro - Janice Sweat, age 71, of Jacksboro passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was a member of Cumberland View Baptist Church. Janice was a former teacher and principal at Jacksboro Elementary School for many years. She loved bluegrass music, her miniature donkeys, and her family and friends; especially her great nephew, Cody, who was the light of her life. Preceded in death by husband, Norman Sweat; parents, Kletis & Mary Mowell; sister & brother-in-law, Margaret & Edgar Daugherty

Survivors

Niece: Judy Freeman & husband Mike

Great Nephew: Cody Freeman

Special cousins: Gail & Mike Higdon

John Higdon

Teresa Head and Paul Head

Special relative: Cleo Moneymaker

Special friends: Janet Lindsay, Jane Westbrook, Kenny & Marcia McKamey and

Wanda Faye Phillips

Many other friends and relatives

The family would like to thank special friend and caregiver, Cherry Williamson

We are so thankful for the staff of Select Specialty Hospital for providing an amazing level of care for her the last two months.

Family will receive friends 5 PM to 7 PM Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow at 7 PM

Rev. Bobby Ray Wilson officiating

Family and friends will meet 10:15 AM Wednesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Powell Valley Cemetery for 11 AM Interment

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now