Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Knoxville - Janie Lee Henderson Banks - age 77 of Knoxville passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at her home. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church since 1968. Janie was a retired teacher from West High School and a UT Football Season Pass holder for 53 years. Janie loved to have fun in her life, and she was strong in her faith. She was well known for her big smile and infectious laugh. Preceded in death by husband, Daniel Larry Banks; parents, Ralph and Jessie Henderson; and 14 siblings. Survived by son, Rodriguez A. Banks; sisters, Mary Ann Black and Frances (Tommy) Davis; and numerous other family and friends. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 AM Thursday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Ronald Franco officiating followed by the interment at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 15 to Nov. 20, 2019
