Janie Grooms
Powell - Janie R. Grooms age 102, of Powell formerly of South Knoxville passed away Monday May 11, 2020. Janie was a longtime member of Gayland Heights Baptist Church. She loved and taught children's Sunday school class. She was preceded in death by husband of 65 years, John L. Grooms. Janie is survived by sons, John (Iris) and Jim (Pat); grandchildren, Tracy (Ron) Goodwin, Danielle (Spence) Meyers, Nathan (Alicia) Grooms, Matthew (Wendy) Grooms, Marcie Grooms, John Curtis (Kristen) Grooms; 8 great-grandchildren. There will be a call at convenience Thursday May 14, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet Friday May 15, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery for a 10 a.m. graveside service with Danielle Meyers officiating. Live stream services at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home & Cemetery Facebook page. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 12 to May 14, 2020