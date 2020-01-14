|
Janie Louise Edmonds
Loudon - Janie Louise Edmonds, age 80, of Loudon, TN., passed away Saturday morning, January 11, 2020, at Wood Presbyterian Home in Sweetwater, TN. She was the daughter of the late Clyde Breeden and Georgia Roberts Breeden. She was a homemaker and a member of Tekoa Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, and cooking. She loved her animals and spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband William Harvey Edmonds of 63 years, and her son William Gary Edmonds.
She is survived by her son Kenny (Nina) Edmonds, daughter Becky Blazer, son Dennis Edmonds, brother Charles Breeden, sisters Sandy (Billy) Cardwell and Betty (Jim) Edmonds, daughter in law Linda Edmonds, brother in laws J.P. Edmonds, Tommy Edmonds, and Wayne Edmonds, sister in laws Rosalee Edmonds, Mary Phillips, and Elizabeth Gibson, 4 granddaughters Tabitha Riden, Jillian (John) Hails, Makenna Edmonds, Tamara Pecora, 2 great granddaughters Samantha Birchfield and Isabella Carroll, numerous nieces and nephews, and several other family and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday evening, January 16, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 7:00PM in the chapel of Woodhaven Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM, with Pastor Steven McDonald officiating. Graveside services will be held Friday, January 17, 2020, in Woodhaven Memorial Gardens.
To share your thoughts and condolences please go to www.woodhavenfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020