Janie Louise Winton
Knoxville - Janie Louise Winton, age 87, transitioned to her heavenly home, Friday, October 11, 2019 at Tennova North Knoxville Medical Center.
Preceded in death by parents, Alonzo and Emma Winton; brothers, Azro Winton, Jack Winton, Earl Winton, John Winton, and twin brother, James Winton; nieces, Carolyn Winton and Jewel Winton; cousin, Florence Butts; devoted friend, Ella Mae Roper.
She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted great nieces, Melanie Winton and Vina Clark; nephews, Hubert Winton and Herbert Winton; niece, Barbara Echols; sister-in-law, Helen Winton; cherished friends Althea Mitchell, Wanda Smith, Sandy Thomas, Homer Cloud, Audray Cloud, and a host of other family and friends.
Family will receive friends, 10:00 am - 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 10:30 a.m., Rev. Charles Maynard, officiating.
Interment Martel African- American Memorial Cemetery, Lenoir City, TN
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019