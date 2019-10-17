Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Janie Louise Winton

Janie Louise Winton Obituary
Janie Louise Winton

Knoxville - Janie Louise Winton, age 87, transitioned to her heavenly home, Friday, October 11, 2019 at Tennova North Knoxville Medical Center.

Preceded in death by parents, Alonzo and Emma Winton; brothers, Azro Winton, Jack Winton, Earl Winton, John Winton, and twin brother, James Winton; nieces, Carolyn Winton and Jewel Winton; cousin, Florence Butts; devoted friend, Ella Mae Roper.

She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted great nieces, Melanie Winton and Vina Clark; nephews, Hubert Winton and Herbert Winton; niece, Barbara Echols; sister-in-law, Helen Winton; cherished friends Althea Mitchell, Wanda Smith, Sandy Thomas, Homer Cloud, Audray Cloud, and a host of other family and friends.

Family will receive friends, 10:00 am - 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 10:30 a.m., Rev. Charles Maynard, officiating.

Interment Martel African- American Memorial Cemetery, Lenoir City, TN

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
