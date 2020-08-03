Janis Cowan Helton
Knoxville - Janis Cowan Helton
Jan peacefully passed away from this earth and into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 31, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was predeceased in death by her husband, Paul C. Helton, parents, Mary and Alvis Castleman and O'Neal Cowan, and brother, James Cowan. She was a testament to God's gift of strength, grace, dignity, and unwavering faith. She was a faithful servant to her family and friends as well as her church, Central Baptist of Bearden where she served on the Bereavement Team, the Hostess Team, as well as many more roles of hospitality within the ministry. She is survived by her children, Lisa Kirk (Todd), Suzanne Davis (Curt), Natalie Phillips (Mark), Ashley Jacquot (Patrick) and Cliff Helton (Jill), Grandchildren Ethan Kirk (Paige), Madison Verdin (Daniel), Riley Davis, Cameryn Davis, Tyler Phillips (Katie), Lauren Beirne (James), Cory Phillips (Morgan), Turner Helton, Raegan Helton, and Sloan Helton, and 5 great grandchildren, sister-in-law, Roselyn Cowan, Cousin, Robin Callery, nieces, nephews and special friends, the Joy Sunday School Class of Central Baptist of Bearden.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 pm, Wednesday, August 5 at Central Baptist Bearden. Family and friends are invited to meet at Highland Memorial Cemetery following the service for a 3:00 pm interment.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Baptist Bearden, 6300 Deane Hill Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919.
Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
