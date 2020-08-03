1/1
Janis Cowan Helton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janis Cowan Helton

Knoxville - Janis Cowan Helton

Jan peacefully passed away from this earth and into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 31, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was predeceased in death by her husband, Paul C. Helton, parents, Mary and Alvis Castleman and O'Neal Cowan, and brother, James Cowan. She was a testament to God's gift of strength, grace, dignity, and unwavering faith. She was a faithful servant to her family and friends as well as her church, Central Baptist of Bearden where she served on the Bereavement Team, the Hostess Team, as well as many more roles of hospitality within the ministry. She is survived by her children, Lisa Kirk (Todd), Suzanne Davis (Curt), Natalie Phillips (Mark), Ashley Jacquot (Patrick) and Cliff Helton (Jill), Grandchildren Ethan Kirk (Paige), Madison Verdin (Daniel), Riley Davis, Cameryn Davis, Tyler Phillips (Katie), Lauren Beirne (James), Cory Phillips (Morgan), Turner Helton, Raegan Helton, and Sloan Helton, and 5 great grandchildren, sister-in-law, Roselyn Cowan, Cousin, Robin Callery, nieces, nephews and special friends, the Joy Sunday School Class of Central Baptist of Bearden.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 pm, Wednesday, August 5 at Central Baptist Bearden. Family and friends are invited to meet at Highland Memorial Cemetery following the service for a 3:00 pm interment.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Baptist Bearden, 6300 Deane Hill Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919.

Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.

Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved